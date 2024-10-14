Chargers were finally able to open up their passing game in win at Denver

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — Justin Herbert showed why he wasn't panicking about the Los Angeles Chargers' struggles in the passing game.

Herbert and the Chargers were finally able to air it out in a 23-16 victory over the Denver Broncos on Sunday. Herbert had a season-high 237 passing yards and completed passes to nine players as he won for the first time in four trips to Denver.

“I think the important thing as a quarterback is playing to win the game," Herbert said after completing 21 of 34 passes with a touchdown. “Sometimes there are going to be games where we feel like throwing is (to) our advantage. There are going to be times where we think we have to run the ball and make sure that we are controlling the game. It just worked out that way that we were going to throw the ball today.”

Even though Herbert had also had a season high in attempts, the Chargers maintained a balanced attack, calling 38 pass plays to 37 designed runs.

With his sprained right ankle feeling better for the first time in four weeks, Herbert was more mobile, which was a necessity with Denver bringing a pass rush of five or more players 23 times.

Herbert, though, has excelled in those situations. He is 2-0 when teams blitz him on over 50% of plays and 5-3 when the blitz rate is above 40%. He had four completions of at least 20 yards, including a 38-yard touchdown to rookie Kimani Vidal.

“I think when you are doing boot nakeds and breaking the pocket like that, it adds dimensions to our offense," Herbert said. “As long as we are able to do that and you feel comfortable heading out of the pocket, I think it opens up our play-action game and our run game. The more we can do, the better.”

The run game also got back on track. J.K. Dobbins had 96 yards on 25 carries.

Coach Jim Harbaugh, who met with a cardiologist Monday after experiencing an irregular heartbeat throughout the weekend, said the biggest factor in the offense's performance was avoiding penalties. The Chargers didn't have a pre-snap infraction after having six two weeks earlier in their loss to Kansas City.

That also was a reason why the Bolts were 11 of 18 converting third downs. They avoided having many third-and-long situations.

“Offensively I thought it was our best four quarters of football. Very few missed assignments,” Harbaugh said.

What’s working

Dobbins running left. Dobbins had 17 carries for 72 yards on runs to the left side of the offensive line. In Dobbins' first five games with the Chargers, 350 of his 439 yards have come on runs to the left.

What needs help

Tightening up zone coverage. Denver's Bo Nix completed 18 of 28 passes for 214 yards and a touchdown with the Chargers in zone, compared to 1 of 5 for 4 yards with a touchdown and an interception when in man coverage. Nix was 14 of 18 for 187 yards and a TD during the fourth quarter, when the Broncos got within seven points.

Stock up

Vidal. The rookie became the first Chargers player in four seasons to score a touchdown the first time he touched the ball in the NFL when he went 38 yards on a wheel route. Vidal was second in the Football Bowl Subdivision last year with 1,661 rushing yards at Troy. He also had 92 receptions during his four years in college. Vidal became the first Chargers running back to have a TD on his first NFL catch since Hank Bauer in 1977.

Stock down

G Jamaree Salyer. The third-year offensive lineman continues to struggle whenever he has been called upon. He allowed three quarterback pressures in 18 pass-blocking snaps at right guard after coming in when Trey Pipkins suffered a shoulder injury in the second quarter. Salyer has given up six pressures in 57 snaps over three games at left tackle and guard.

Injuries

Pipkins, TE Hayden Hurst (groin), DB Deane Leonard (hamstring) and CB Kristian Fulton (hamstring) left during the game and will be evaluated this week. The Chargers are already down one starting cornerback after Asante Samuel (shoulder) was placed on injured reserve last week. LB Joey Bosa has missed two straight games with a hip issue.

Key numbers

6 — Takeaways forced by the defense in the first half, which leads the AFC and is third in the league.

53 — Consecutive field goals by Cameron Dicker within 50 yards, the longest active streak in the NFL and the third-longest since 1991, according to Sportradar. Nick Folk made 64 straight for New England from 2020-22 and Tennessee's Ryan Succop had 56 in a row from 2014-16.

Next steps

The Chargers make their first of three scheduled prime-time appearances next Monday night at Arizona. Harbaugh is 6-0 as a coach on “Monday Night Football.” He was 3-6 as a starting QB.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl