The Chicago Bears are set acquire star wide receiver Keenan Allen from the Los Angeles Chargers in exchange for a fourth-round draft pick, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Allen, 31, had one of the best seasons of his 11-year career in 2023, recording 108 receptions for 1,243 yards and seven touchdowns over 13 games.

The native of Greensboro, NC was selected by the Chargers in the third-round of the 2013 NFL Draft out of California and has spent his entire career with the franchise.

Over 139 career regular season games, Allen has 904 receptions for 10,530 yards and 59 touchdowns. He also has 20 catches and 336 yards with three touchdowns over five playoff games.

Allen has been named to six Pro Bowl games.