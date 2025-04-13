CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Bears have agreed to a $40 million, three-year contract extension with cornerback Kyler Gordon, according to a person familiar with the negotiations.

The person spoke to the AP on Sunday night on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. ESPN was the first to report on the deal.

The 25-year-old Gordon is guaranteed $31.25 million under the extension.

Gordon was selected by Chicago in the second round of the 2022 draft out of Washington. He appeared in a career-high 15 games last season, finishing with five pass breakups and one forced fumble.

Gordon's extension is the latest move in an active offseason for the Bears after they went 5-12 last year.

Ben Johnson was hired as coach in January. Chicago bolstered its offensive line by signing center Drew Dalman in free agency and trading for guards Joe Thuney and Jonah Jackson. It also upgraded its defensive line by signing Grady Jarrett and Dayo Odeyingbo.

The Bears have the No. 10 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Gordon had three interceptions during his rookie year. He picked off two more balls during his second season in 2023.

Gordon is part of a Chicago secondary that also includes cornerbacks Jaylon Johnson and Tyrique Stevenson, to go along with safeties Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker. Johnson agreed to a four-year, $76 million contract extension in March 2024.

