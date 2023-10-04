Coverage of the 2023 NFL season rolls along on TSN and TSN+ this week with the Washington Commanders looking to right the ship after two straight losses as they host the winless Chicago Bears on Thursday Night Football.

The Washington Commanders, under new offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy and new starting quarterback Sam Howell, turned a few heads around the league with their 2-0 start to the year. The offence averaged over 27 points per game and Howell threw for 501 yards with three touchdowns.

Outside of an ugly four turnover performance in a 38-3 loss in Week 3, the Commanders offence has looked sharp. They now host the Bears in an effort to get back above .500 and keep their footing in a loaded NFC East division.

The Bears, meanwhile, are looking for their first win still after a stunning collapse against the Denver Broncos a week ago. Justin Fields had maybe his best day as a pro, throwing for four touchdowns, but the team squandered a 28-7 lead in a 31-28 loss.

For the second straight week, the Jacksonville Jaguars open the action on Sunday with a meeting in London, England. After trouncing the Atlanta Falcons 23-7 a week ago, they now face the 3-1 Buffalo Bills.

The New York Giants (1-3) look to correct course after a 24-3 defeat on Monday Night Football as they take on the high-powered Miami Dolphins (3-1) offence. Tua Tagovailoa currently leads the NFL in passing yards with 1,306, but the Dolphins were held down by the Bills in a 48-20 defeat a week ago.

TSN+ subscribers can watch an AFC South showdown between the Tennessee Titans (2-2) and the Indianapolis Colts (2-2), as those teams seek to break a four-way tie for control of that division.

As always, you can also follow all the action around the league with NFL RedZone on TSN+ starting at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT until the afternoon slate of games concludes.

Action shifts over to the West coast for the 4pm slate, as the Eagles travel to Los Angeles for a battle with the Rams. Philadelphia, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in last year's Super Bowl, look to make it five straight wins to open the campaign.

Meanwhile, the Rams (2-2) look to make it two in a row after an overtime victory last week against the Colts, and star rookie receiver Puka Nacua figures to be at the center of the action once again. He has set an NFL record for receptions in a player's first four games with 39 so far.

Prime time action features a marquee battle between the Dallas Cowboys (3-1) and the San Francisco 49ers (4-0). This battle includes two of the premier defences in the league in a showdown many have pegged as a likely NFC playoff preview.

This battle includes two of the premier defences in the league in a showdown many have pegged as a likely NFC playoff preview.

Monday Night Football in Week 5 showcases the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Green Bay Packers. The Raiders (1-3) have dropped three straight - including a comeback that came just short against the Los Angeles Chargers a week ago.

The Packers (2-2) were overmatched against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football a week ago, and will look to rebound against a weaker opponent.

The Packers (2-2) were overmatched against the Detroit Lions on Thursday Night Football a week ago, and will look to rebound against a weaker opponent.