LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Caleb Williams wasn't getting caught up in any hype over a potential matchup with Jayden Daniels or playing in his hometown.

The No. 1 overall draft pick comes out of Chicago's bye looking to build on a string of dominant performances when the Bears visit the Washington Commanders on Sunday. And that's what matters to him.

“My job is to go win games on Thursdays, Sundays and Mondays. That’s it," he said Wednesday.

The matchup between quarterbacks drafted with the first two picks this year is no sure thing after Daniels suffered a rib injury in a 40-7 rout of the Carolina Panthers. He missed practice Wednesday, casting more doubt on whether he'll be available this week.

Williams, who grew up in Maryland and Washington, hopes Daniels is able to play. Either way, he figures they'll see plenty of each other in the coming years.

“Obviously he’s on the same side, the NFC side, so I’ll be seeing him a good amount I would say," Williams said. “We’ll see from this game and in the future. I think it’s going to be great for us and the battle between us is what y’all want to kind of talk about. But my job is to go out there and win the game for the Chicago Bears.”

With three straight wins and a 4-2 record, the Bears come out of their bye hoping to pick up where they left off. Williams was starting to look the part of a franchise quarterback and the offense appeared to be coming together after a shaky start, helping Chicago beat the Los Angeles Rams, Carolina and Jacksonville Jaguars.

It's added up to their best start since the 2020 team was 5-1 on the way to an 8-8 finish. If they beat Washington (5-2), the Bears will have their first four-game win streak since 2018 NFC North championship season.

The teams the Bears have beaten, including Tennessee in the season opener, are a combined 6-20. Their losses were to Indianapolis (4-3) and Houston (5-2).

The Bears struggled through their first three games. Some veteran players told offensive coordinator Shane Waldron they wanted to be coached harder following a loss at Indianapolis in Week 3. Receiver DJ Moore said there has been a noticeable difference, particularly in walk-throughs.

“Walk-throughs got real detailed,” he said. “If you’re not out there doing the right thing, it will be seen and we’re going to re-do it and that’s what really has been the difference right now.”

Williams is a combined 60 of 81 for 687 yards over the past three games. The 2022 Heisman Trophy winner has seven touchdown passes and one interception in that span, after throwing for two scores and getting picked off four times through the first three games.

Williams was particularly good in lopsided wins against Carolina at Soldier Field and Jacksonville in London.

In Chicago's 35-16 romp over the Jaguars, he threw for 226 yards and four touchdowns while running for 56 yards. He completed 23 of 29 passes with a 124.4 rating that nearly matched his 126.2 mark in a 36-10 rout against Carolina the previous week. Before that, the highest rating by a Bears rookie since the AFL-NFL merger was Jim McMahon’s 121.1 against the Rams on Dec. 26, 1982.

But it's not just the way he has performed in recent weeks that has stood out to the Bears. It's been his approach and ability to connect with his teammates since he arrived.

“He’s a natural leader I would say, a guy who is easy to be friendly with,” six-time Pro Bowl receiver Keenan Allen said. “And it doesn’t matter that he’s a rookie. Most of the time it’s like, 'Ahh, he’s a rookie I’m not really going to hang out with him like that.’ But he’s obviously different. Good guy.”

Notes

S Jaquan Brisker (concussion) remains in the league's protocols after missing the Jacksonville game and did not practice on Wednesday, nor did CB Kyler Gordon (hamstring) after leaving against the Jaguars. LS Scott Daly (knee) was a full participant after getting knocked out of the Jacksonville game and forcing TE Cole Kmet to fill in for him. ... The Bears opened 21-day practice windows on OL Larry Borom (ankle) and RB Travis Homer (finger) to return from injured reserve.

