Matt Eberflus might be returning as Chicago Bears coach next season, but his staff will look different.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterbacks coach Andrew Janocko have been fired.

The #Bears also fired QB coach Andrew Janocko, per source. https://t.co/Ke2lPQN452 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 10, 2024

Later on Wednesday morning, ESPN's Adam Schefter confirmed that Eberflus will return for a third season as head coach.

After extensive meetings Monday and Tuesday, the Bears are not making a head coaching change and Matt Eberflus offically is expected to return for the 2024 season, per league sources. pic.twitter.com/eWwag6e0N6 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 10, 2024

The team made the decision following meetings on Monday and Tuesday. The former defensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts, Eberflus has a combined mark of 10-24 through two seasons at the helm of the Bears.

Getsy, 39, had served as OC for the past two seasons with the team. He had previously spent time on the coaching staff of the Green Bay Packers and with Mississippi State, Western Michigan and Indiana at the collegiate level.

In 2023, the Bears had the fifth-fewest pass yards at 3,421, but were second in the league in rushing with 2,399. The Bears were 23rd in the NFL with 19 passing touchdowns.

The Bears finished their season at 7-10 and in last place in the NFC North. The team missed the playoffs for a third consecutive season.

Chicago will draft with the first over selection of the 2024 NFL Draft by virtue of their draft-day trade last season with the Carolina Panthers that saw the Panthers move up to first overall to take QB Bryce Young out of Alabama. The Bears' own pick in the first round is at No. 10.