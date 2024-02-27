Chicago Bears general manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday he hasn’t had any “big-time conversations” with teams regarding trading the No. 1 overall pick.

Poles said that clubs have checked in, but it would take a deal that “significantly” helps the Bears for the team to consider trading out of the top spot.

#Bears GM Ryan Poles says he hasn’t had any “big-time conversations” with teams about possibly trading out of No. 1 but a lot of clubs have checked in to take the “temperature.” Says it would have to “help our organization significantly” to trade out. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 27, 2024

The Bears hold the keys to the 2024 NFL draft via the Carolina Panthers, who finished an NFL-worst 2-15, but traded their 2024 first rounder to the Bears last season to move up and select Alabama’s Bryce Young first overall at the 2023 draft. The Bears also currently hold the ninth pick from their 7-10 campaign.

Much speculation has been made of what the Bears will do on draft day. The long-term future of starting quarterback Justin Fields is in question, compounded by what is projected to be an impressive incoming QB class.

Fields is entering the final season of his rookie deal, a four-year, $18 million contract that carries a $6 million cap hit in the 2024 season. The Bears could use a fifth-year option to extend the then 26-year-old Fields at $25 million in 2025.

Fields threw for a career-high 2,562 yards last season with 16 touchdowns to nine interceptions. The Ohio State alumnus also led the 2023 Bears in rushing with 657 yards and four touchdowns.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams is the projected No. 1 overall pick, coming off a 3,633-yard, 30-touchdown season with the Trojans.

Williams, a native of Washington, won the 2022 Heisman Trophy, the Maxwell Award, and the Walter Camp Award for his nation-leading 42 total touchdowns. His 4,537 yards was third in the nation.

Other highly sought after prospects include Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr., LSU QB Jayden Daniels, LSU receiver Malik Nabers, and North Carolina pivot Drake Maye.

The 2024 draft is slated for April 25-27 in Detroit.