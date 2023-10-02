Chase Claypool will remain away from the Chicago Bears ahead of Thursday night's game with the Washington Commanders, head coach Matt Eberflus confirmed on Monday.

Claypool, 25, was a healthy inactive in the team's 31-28 loss to the Denver Broncos on Sunday.

"He is not going to be in the building this particular week on this short week. I can give you that."

"He is not going to be in the building this particular week on this short week," Eberflus said in an appearance on ESPN Radio 1000. "I can give you that."

There were contradictory messages as to why the Abbotsford, BC native was not present with team during Sunday's loss in which the winless Bears blew a 28-7 fourth-quarter lead. While a team spokesperson said that the Bears had asked Claypool not to attend the game, Eberflus's comments after the game suggested it was the player's decision.

"We told him it was a choice and he's at home right now," Eberflus said.

The decision to bench Claypool came after the Notre Dame product said he was frustrated with his usage thus far.

"Sometimes the things around you either elevate you or you have to adapt to allow you to elevate with them," Claypool said on Friday. "So I've just been adapting to the new system and my new role in the system and trying to make the most out of it."

Claypool was acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers last year in exchange for the No. 32 selection in this past spring's NFL Draft.

He's made 10 appearances for the team over two seasons, hauling in 18 catches on 43 targets for 191 yards and a touchdown. The lone major came in the team's Week 2 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Bears and Carolina Panthers are the NFL's only two remaining winless teams after four weeks.