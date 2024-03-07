Jaylon Johnson has his new deal.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Chicago Bears have signed the 24-year-old cornerback to a four-year, $76 million deal.

🚨 🚨 🚨



Sources: The #Bears and Pro Bowl CB Jaylon Johnson are finalizing a 4-year, $76M new contract that makes him one of the game’s highest paid at his position.



Instead of the franchise tag, Chicago locks in their superstar long-term, another key piece on D. pic.twitter.com/vsffLhksnt — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2024

The deal makes Johnson one of the league's highest-paid defensive backs. The team placed a non-exclusive tag on the Utah product earlier this week.

A native of Fresno, CA, Johnson appeared in 14 games this past season, recording 36 tackles, a forced fumble and four interceptions, including a pick-six.

Originally taken with the 50th overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft, Johnson has recorded 161 tackles and five interceptions in 53 games over four seasons.