Report: Bears lock up Johnson to four-year, $76M deal
Jaylon Johnson - Getty Images
Published
Jaylon Johnson has his new deal.
NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports the Chicago Bears have signed the 24-year-old cornerback to a four-year, $76 million deal.
The deal makes Johnson one of the league's highest-paid defensive backs. The team placed a non-exclusive tag on the Utah product earlier this week.
A native of Fresno, CA, Johnson appeared in 14 games this past season, recording 36 tackles, a forced fumble and four interceptions, including a pick-six.
Originally taken with the 50th overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft, Johnson has recorded 161 tackles and five interceptions in 53 games over four seasons.