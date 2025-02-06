LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Virginia McCaskey, who inherited the Chicago Bears from her father, George Halas, but avoided the spotlight during four-plus decades as principal owner, has died. She was 102.

McCaskey’s family announced through the team that she died Thursday. She had owned the Bears since her father’s death on Oct. 31, 1983.

“While we are sad, we are comforted knowing Virginia Halas McCaskey lived a long, full, faith-filled life and is now with the love of her life on earth,” the family said. “She guided the Bears for four decades and based every business decision on what was best for Bears players, coaches, staff and fans.”

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl