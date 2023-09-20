The Chicago Bears have released quarterback Nathan Peterman, ESPN's Field Yates reports.

Peterman, 29, was in his second season with the team.

The Pittsburgh product appeared in three games for the team in 2022, starting one, completing 14 passes with a touchdown and an interception.

Originally taken in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Jacksonville native has appeared in 13 games over five seasons with the Bears, Las Vegas Raiders and Buffalo Bills.

For his career, Peterman has thrown for 712 yards on 85-for-160 passing with four TDs and 13 interceptions.

Tyson Bagent is the other quarterback on the team's depth chart behind starter Justin Fields.