The Chicago Bears have requested an interview with Philadelphia Eagles offensive assistant Marcus Brady for their vacant offensive coordinator role, reports ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Brady, 44, previously served as OC with the Indianapolis Colts.

A quarterback in his playing days, Brady seven seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Toronto Argonauts, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Montreal Alouettes from 2002 to 2008. He would later go on to win three Grey Cups as a coach with the Als and the Argos.

Brady made the jump to the NFL in 2017 as an assistant quarterbacks coach before being promoted to offensive coordinator in 2021 under Frank Reich after then OC Nick Sirianni took the Eagles job. Brady was fired on Nov. 1, 2022.

He joined the Eagles last February.

The Bears are looking for a new OC following the firing of Luke Getsy after two seasons earlier this month.