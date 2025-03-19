The Chicago Bears announced the signing of returner Devin Duvernay on Wednesday.

The 27-year-old Texas product arrives on a one-year deal.

A native of Sachse, TX, Duvernay spent 2024 with the Jacksonville Jaguars after playing the first four seasons of his career with the Baltimore Ravens.

Last year, Duvernay posted 600 all-purpose yards returning.

Twice a Pro Bowler and a first-team All-Pro in 2021, Duvernay also has 977 yards receiving on 105 catches and five touchdowns in 72 career games.

DeAndre Carter and Tyler Scott were the Bears' regular returners in 2024.