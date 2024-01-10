The Chicago Bears have signed Ottawa Redblacks defensive back Douglas Coleman III, the Redblacks announced Wednesday.

Coleman, 25, played in 17 games for the Redblacks in 2023, tallying career highs in every category. The Zachary, La., native tallied 60 defensive tackles, four sacks, three interceptions and a pair of touchdowns.

The Texas Tech product joined the Redblacks in 2022, playing in five games his rookie season. Coleman made 18 defensive tackles and recorded a sack in that span.