The Chicago Bears are turning to a former CFL great as quarterbacks coach.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the team is set to hire Kerry Joseph for the role.

A former CFL QB and NFL safety, Joseph was the Seahawks' assistant QBs coach the past two seasons. Now he reunites with OC Shane Waldron in Chicago.

Joseph, 50, spent the past four seasons with the Seattle Seahawks and was the team's assistant QBs coach in the past two. He comes over to the Bears following the arrival of new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron, who spent the past three seasons in the role in Seattle.

A native of New Iberia, LA, Joseph spent 12 seasons in the CFL from 2003 to 2014.

In 2007, Joseph threw for 4,002 yards on 267-for-459 passing with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions en route to winning the CFL Most Outstanding Player Award and leading the Saskatchewan Roughriders to their first Grey Cup title in 18 years.

Joseph appeared in 179 career games for the Ottawa Renegades, Roughriders, Toronto Argonauts and Edmonton.