The Chicago Bears have traded Canadian wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a p2025 pick swap, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

🚨 🚨 🚨



The #Bears are trading WR Chase Claypool to the #Dolphins, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. This ends a prolonged drama and gives Claypool a fresh start. They have tried to trade him since last week after he was a healthy scratch. Now, everyone moves on. pic.twitter.com/RKJHrllA1T — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 6, 2023

The Dolphins will receive Claypool and Chicago's 2025 seventh-round draft pick, while the Bears receive Miami's sixth-round draft pick in 2025.

The Abbotsford, B.C., native was recently ruled out of the Bears' Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders after being asked by the Bears' coaching staff to stay home in Week 4.

"I think Chase is going to learn from this situation, we all will, and I wish him luck moving forward throughout his career," Bears' general manager Ryan Poles said in a pregame interview on ESPN 1000's pregame radio show.

Claypool, 25, was in the midst of his first full season in Chicago after being acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers mid-season last year.

The former Notre Dame standout was originally drafted by the Steelers with the 49th overall pick in the 2020 draft after catching 66 passes for 1,037 yards and 13 touchdowns in his final season with the Fighting Irish.

Claypool quickly earned the nickname “Mapletron,” paying homage to Detroit Lions Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin “Megatron” Johnson for his pass-catching ability and towering 6-foot-4, 238-pound frame.

Claypool and then-Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger developed a rapport in his rookie season as Claypool caught 62 passes for 873 yards and nine touchdowns - his current career-best season.

Claypool was named to the 2020 NFL All-Rookie Team and earned the season's Week 5 AFC Offensive Player of the Week honours.

In the following 2021 season, Claypool caught 59 passes for 860 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Following a lacklustre start to the 2022 season, Claypool was traded by the Steelers to the Bears for a second-round pick (32nd overall).

Claypool played in 10 games for the Bears last season, catching 14 passes for 140 yards.