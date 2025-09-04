Once again, the Kansas City Chiefs open the season coming off a Super Bowl.

This time is different, though. They’re not the champions.

Last year, the Chiefs were trying to become the first team in NFL history to win three straight Super Bowls. But they got blown out 40-22 by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Already one of the NFL's dynasties, the Chiefs are looking to add to their lore heading into the season opener on Friday night against the Los Angeles Chargers in Brazil, the second NFL game in South America.

“We got a lot of guys that are super hungry and want to go out there and put on a show,” Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes said.

The Chargers have their own motivation, having lost seven straight to the Chiefs.

“Two opposing wills meeting each other,” second-year Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh said. “If you don’t like the challenge, you don’t like to compete.”

Harbaugh guided the Chargers to a wild-card appearance last season while reviving a woebegone franchise that had single-digit wins in four of five previous seasons. He overhauled the roster and implemented a culture change.

“He wants to win all the time,” said wide receiver Keenan Allen, who is back with the Chargers after a season in Chicago.

While the Chiefs have owned the AFC West for the last nine seasons, the Chargers haven't won a playoff game since the 2018 season and quarterback Justin Herbert has no playoff victories on his resume.

Allen, one of Herbert's favorite targets during their previous run together, sees a more comfortable Herbert since their recent reunion.

“Everything has slowed down for him and he’s composed and more confident,” Allen said.

Mahomes and the Chiefs are looking to set the tone for the season with a win over their division rival.

“I feel like we've gotten better and better and better each year,” Chiefs cornerback Trent McDuffie said, “and I think guys are comfortable now. We brought back most of the defense, and we all kind of know how each other plays. I always say Coach Spags' (Steve Spagnuolo) thing this year, ‘Be bold, be great,’ like that's truly just what we want to be.”

Defensive defects

The biggest concern on defense for the Chiefs comes in stopping the run. In fact, they had to reacquire defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi in a trade with the Jets last week after they were unsatisfied with their performance up front in the preseason.

Slip slidin' away

Everyone from Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James to retired NFL player J.J. Watt weighed in on the spotty field conditions at Arena Corinthians during last year's game at the same soccer stadium in Sao Paulo. Players on the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles struggled to keep their footing on the field, with some falling or slipping on the mix of natural grass and synthetic fibers.

Chargers running back Najee Harris said slippery conditions are “extremely difficult” because of the force he exerts making cuts. Typically, players wear cleats with short rubber or plastic studs to provide safe traction. He'll have screw-in cleats available, which have studs that are threaded into the sole, allowing players to change the length of the studs to match different playing conditions.

Skip the Rice

The Chiefs will play without No. 1 wide receiver Rashee Rice, who is serving the first game in a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy, and rookie Jalen Royals, who is dealing with a knee injury. That means they will lean heavily on second-year pro Xavier Worthy and Marquise Brown, who missed most of last season with a shoulder injury.

“Losing a receiver of that magnitude that is that good, it takes away from the offense in a sense,” Mahomes said, “but at the same time, we brought in a lot of receiver depth. It won’t be just one guy. It’ll be multiple guys that will kind of do some of the stuff that Rashee has done.”

Travis and Taylor

Count Harbaugh among those celebrating the recent engagement of pop superstar Taylor Swift to Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. There is speculation she will travel to Brazil after being a regular at Chiefs games the last two seasons.

“I'm on the side of love. They make a great cute couple,” a grinning Harbaugh said. “She's tremendous. You can tell by the love she has for her fans and the love they have for her. She really likes football, so we like her.”

___

AP Sports Writer Dave Skretta in Kansas City, Missouri, contributed to this report.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl