KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Mecole Hardman returned to the Chiefs' game against the Buccaneers late in the first half Monday night after the wide receiver hurt his shoulder while getting tackled after a long punt return earlier in the game.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers were left without pass rusher Yaya Diaby after he sustained a chest injury when he was driven into the ground by Kansas City left tackle Wanya Morris in the second quarter.

Hardman's injury came after he had turned upfield along the Tampa Bay sideline early in the game, and he was dragged to the turf. He landed hard on his right shoulder and immediately reached for it, and Hardman's right arm was hanging limp at his side when he trotted off the field and up the tunnel to the locker room.

While the injury initially appeared to be serious, Hardman was back to return a punt late in the second quarter. That was good news for a team already missing Marquise Brown, who hurt his shoulder in the preseason and could miss the year following surgery, and Rashee Rice, who underwent season-ending surgery on his knee.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has been dealing with a hamstring injury and was inactive for Monday night's game.

Those injuries were a big reason why the Chiefs recently traded a conditional fifth-round draft pick to the Titans for DeAndre Hopkins, a three-time All-Pro receiver who made his debut for Kansas City in last week's win over the Raiders.

Hopkins had a memorable first home game at Arrowhead Stadium on Monday night. He made a spectacular contested catch on third-and-8 inside the Tampa Bay 5 late in the second quarter, then caught the 1-yard TD pass from Patrick Mahomes and celebrated with the dance made famous by the film “Remember the Titans.”

The Chiefs needed a big game from Hopkins. Their only wide receivers beside Hardman against Tampa Bay were first-round draft pick Xavier Worthy, journeyman Justin Watson and Justyn Ross, who was elevated from the practice squad.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl