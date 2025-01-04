KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs finally departed from Kansas City International Airport for their game in Denver on Saturday after spending about four hours stranded on the tarmac amid an ice storm that blanketed the region ahead of an impending blizzard.

The Chiefs tried to move up the flight as the weather, which had been predicted all week, bared down on them. But the plane they were expected to use was delayed in arriving, so the team had to stick with its mid-afternoon departure, and just before it took off, airport officials announced that all flight operations were suspended due to “rapid ice accumulation.”

There was a brief break between the line of ice that had glazed Kansas City and the arrival of heavy snow, which was expected to last all of Sunday. That provided enough time to de-ice the plane, clear the runway and get the Chiefs off the ground.

Their chartered jet was the first to depart once airport operations resumed.

The Chiefs (15-1) have clinched the No. 1 seed in the playoffs and a first-round bye, rendering their regular-season finale moot for them. But the game has significant meaning for Denver, which could clinch its own playoff berth with a win.

Earlier this week, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said he planned to rest quarterback Patrick Mahomes, meaning backup Carson Wentz will get the start. The Chiefs also declared right tackle Jawaan Taylor (knee) and running back Isiah Pacheco (ribs) out, while stars such as defensive tackle Chris Jones and tight end Travis Kelce were expected to get the game off.

The Chiefs will have to wait to find out their playoff opponent. The earliest they would play in the divisional round is Jan. 18.

