KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs know full well what happened the previous time the Raiders visited Arrowhead Stadium during the holidays.

It was on Christmas Day last year, and then-interim Las Vegas coach Antonio Pierce and quarterback Aidan O'Connell did just enough — with their defense providing two touchdowns — to spring the 20-14 upset of the defending Super Bowl champions.

It almost seems as if the smell of their victory cigars lingers outside the visiting locker room to this day.

So the Chiefs have a little extra motivation as their bitter, longtime AFC West rival arrives Friday for a rare post-Thanksgiving football feast. And they hope for a different kind of wake-up call — a blowout for a change for a team that has continually played games decided in the final minutes — that can jump-start their push toward the top seed in the AFC playoffs.

“Wins are hard to come by in this league,” said Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones, who has been held without a sack for seven straight games. “I think overall as a team we feel like there are still a lot of areas we can improve.”

It helps the Chiefs (10-1) that they are getting healthy at the right time.

This could be the week that running back Isiah Pacheco returns after hurting his ankle and needing surgery following a Week 2 game against Cincinnati. And it also could be the week that defensive end Charles Omenihu, who has not played since tearing his right ACL in the playoffs, gets back on the field to help a pass rush that has struggled to get to the quarterback.

“We're getting healthier as an offense," quarterback Patrick Mahomes said, “and we're just getting more reps with guys, and as the season goes on you see what guys are best at. Not it's about building and continuing to build the rest of the season.”

The Raiders (2-9) are certainly a work in progress.

O'Connell will be back under center after landing on the injured list with a broken thumb on his right hand on Oct. 20. He takes over from Gardner Minshew, who broke his collarbone in last week's loss to the Broncos.

“It's challenging for our team right now with losing seven straight games,” Pierce said, “but the opportunities are there. The want-to and desire — one thing about these guys is they love one another. They love the game. They're passionate about it. I think hopefully it shows up on film, the effort that they play with. The physicality's picked up over the last couple of weeks. They have done a good job of buying in. These younger guys understand this is their opportunity, right?”

Just as it was when the Raiders rolled into Kansas City on Christmas Day last year.

Turnover trouble

The Raiders and Chiefs have at least one thing in common: turnovers. The Chiefs are a dismal minus-5 in differential, though that is nothing compared with Las Vegas. It is last in giveaways with 22 and takeaways with five, making them one of four teams since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970 to lead the NFL in both of those categories.

O'Connell's opportunity

The Raiders beat the Chiefs last year despite O'Connell going just 9 of 21 for 62 yards and getting sacked twice. But the second-year pro can nevertheless join some exclusive company. The Bills' Josh Allen is the only QB to beat Mahomes at least twice inside Arrowhead Stadium, and O'Connell could become just the fifth Raiders quarterback to win there in back-to-back seasons.

Kicking conundrum

The Chiefs already were relying on Spencer Shrader, signed off the Jets' practice squad, to replace Harrison Butker, who is on IR with a knee injury. But after Shrader hurt his hamstring in a game against Carolina — he still kicked the 31-yard winner as time expired — it forced the Chiefs to sign Matt Wright to kick if needed against the Raiders.

Gray zone

Backup tight end Noah Gray has been the biggest beneficiary of the Chiefs trading for DeAndre Hopkins, which has forced teams to divide their attention between Travis Kelce and the three-time All-Pro wide receiver. Gray has been able to get open in the red zone the past two weeks, pulling down two touchdown catches in each of the wins.

Schedule situation

Along with traditional Sunday games, the Chiefs already have played twice on Monday night and once on Thursday night. The Friday matinee against the Raiders is just the start of an even more chaotic schedule down the stretch: Sunday night against the Chargers, Sunday afternoon in Cleveland, Saturday against the Texans and Wednesday — yes, Wednesday — in Pittsburgh.