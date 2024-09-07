CINCINNATI (AP) — The Bengals could be without their top two receivers, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, in the Sunday opener against the Patriots.

Chase, who had limited participation in preseason camp as he awaits an expected contract extension, is listed as questionable. He was a full participant in practice on Friday and told reporters that he and the team are close to reaching a deal.

Higgins is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury.

Chase has two years remaining on his current contract but wants to become one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.

He said it will be his decision whether he plays or not Sunday. Coach Zac Taylor this week called the situation “day to day.”

Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, one of Chase's teammates at LSU, set the standard for receivers when he signed a four-year, $140 million deal. More recently, Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb signed a four-year, $136 million extension.

If Chase and Higgins don't play, the Bengals will likely rely on receivers Andrei Iosivas, Charlie Jones, Trenton Irwin and rookie Jermaine Burton, among others.

