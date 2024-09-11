Ja'Marr Chase and the Cincinnati Bengals were close to a long-term contract extension, but a deal never got done.

The star wide receiver played in the team's 16-10 Week 1 loss to the New England Patriots without the new contract he sat out of preseason attempting to nail down.

Sources tell James Rapien of Sports Illustrated's Bengals on SI that talks collapsed between the two sides over when Chase's guarantees would vest.

The two sides had come to an understanding with a four-year, $140 million offer that came with $90 million in guarantees and a $30 million signing bonus. While the Bengals pushed for the guarantees to vest in 2027, Chase wanted them to kick in sooner to protect himself in the case on injury. The issue led to an impasse.

Originally taken with the fifth overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft out of LSU, Chase has been named to the Pro Bowl in all three of his pro seasons, recording 1,000-plus-yard receiving campaigns in each year.

In Sunday's loss, Chase hauled in six catches for 62 yards.

With no real deadline, Chase and the Bengals can continue to negotiate during the season.

The Bengals will look to pick up their first victory of the 2024 campaign on Sunday when they visit the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs (1-0).