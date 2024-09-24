The hits keep on coming for the Cincinnati Bengals.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports offensive tackle Trent Brown will miss the remainder of the season after incurring a patellar tendon tear during the team's 38-33 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday Night Football.

The loss dropped the Bengals to an 0-3 start for a third consecutive season.

Brown, 31, picked up the injury in the second quarter when he went to the ground in pass protection and immediately began to grab at his knee. Quarterback Joe Burrow was sacked on the play with Brown injured. The Florida product was then carted off of the field.

A native of Albany, GA, Brown was in his 10th NFL season and first with the Bengals. Drafted by the San Francisco 49ers in 2015, Brown also spent time with the New England Patriots and the Oakland/Las Vegas Raiders.

A Pro Bowler in 2019, Brown won Super Bowl LIII as a member of the Pats.