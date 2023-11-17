Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow will not play again this season after suffering a torn ligament in his right wrist, coach Zac Taylor announced Friday.

Burrow injured his wrist in the first half of Thursday's 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, which dropped the Bengals to 5-5 on the season.

In less than a week, the Bengals have lost Joe Burrow for the season and the Browns have lost Deshaun Watson for the season. https://t.co/VXLaIREGVt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 17, 2023

Burrow was 11 of 17 for 101 yards and a touchdown when he left. Backup Jake Browning replaced him with the Bengals down 14-10. Burrow was back on the sideline as halftime ended but did not return to the game when Cincinnati started the third quarter with the ball. He was ruled out around then.

Burrow dealt with a calf injury earlier this season, but he hasn’t missed a game this year. He’s been sidelined for only one game since the start of the 2021 season while leading Cincinnati to back-to-back AFC title games and a Super Bowl appearance.

Burrow’s injury is yet another blow to the Bengals in a topsy-turvy year in which they opened 1-3, then rattled off four straight victories before falling 30-27 at home Sunday against Houston.

Cincinnati trails Baltimore (8-3) by 2 1/2 games in the division, a deficit even more daunting because the Ravens swept the season series.

To make matters worse, The NFL is investigating why the Bengals did not list Burrow on their injury report this week over the wrist ailment, a league official told ESPN on Friday morning.

