The Cincinnati Bengals have re-signed exclusive rights quarterback Jake Browning to a two-year deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Browning, 28, made seven starts for the team last season in the absence of Joe Burrow.

A native of Folsom, CA, Browning was signed as an undrafted free agent out of Washington in 2021 after two years on the Minnesota Vikings practice squad. He made his NFL debut in 2023.

In nine games last season, he threw for 1,936 yards on 171-for-243 passing 1ith 12 touchdowns to seven picks. He also rushed for 127 yards and three additional majors.

The Bengals were 4-3 in games in which Browning appeared last season.

The team also announced the signing of QB Logan Woodside to a one-year deal.

Woodside, 29, was originally a seventh-round pick of the Bengals in 2018 out of Toledo and has made 13 appearances over the past four seasons with the Tennessee Titans and Atlanta Falcons.