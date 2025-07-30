Zack Moss's time with the Cincinnati Bengals is at an end.

The team announced the release of the 27-year-old running back on Wednesday.

Moss had not been practicing with the team as he continues his recovery from a broken neck. He had previously taken a pay cut to remain with the team.

A native of Hialeah Gardens, FL, Moss was placed on injured reserve after Week 8 in 2024. Tests revealed that Moss had broken his neck in three places in Week 1.

“We never had any tell outside of my neck just being really sore," Moss told The Athletic's Paul Dehner Jr. That’s the thing people don’t know. I haven’t really spoken about it because I really don’t care too much. Team didn’t know. I didn’t know it was broken. That’s the part where I say, so many different variables. If I knew my neck was broken, I probably wouldn’t have played.”

In his lone season with the Bengals, Moss appeared in eight games, rushing for 242 yards on 74 carries with a pair of touchdowns.

Originally taken with the 86th overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Utah by the Buffalo Bills with whom he spent the first two-plus seasons of his career.

His best season statistically came with the Indianapolis Colts in 2023. He recorded 986 all-purpose yards with seven total TDs.

Moss is the cousin of All-Pro receiver Santana Moss.