The Cincinnati Bengals have selected Canadian tight end Tanner McLachlan 194th overall in the 2024 NFL Draft.

The Lethbridge, Alta., native played the past two seasons at the University of Arizona, where he finished with 79 career receptions, breaking Rob Gronkowski’s school record for most career receptions by a tight end.

He had 45 catches for 528 yards and four touchdowns last season.

More to come.

