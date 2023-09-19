Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski confirmed what appeared to be inevitable on Tuesday when he announced running back Nick Chubb will miss the remainder of the season with the knee injury incurred in Monday night's 26-22 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Chubb, 27, was carted off the field in the second quarter following a hit from Steelers safety Minkah Fitzpatrick.

"Very disappointed for Nick," Stefanski said. "Means a lot to this team. Means a lot to this organization."

Stefanski said the team is already attempting to sign another running back, but that Chubb is irreplaceable.

"We are working on [adding another running back]," Stefanski said. "You don't replace Nick Chubb. You just don't do that. Not one person that replaces a player of his calibre."

A product of Georgia, Chubb was in his sixth NFL season, all coming with the Browns.

A four-time Pro Bowl, Chubb was coming off of four straight 1,000-yards-plus rushing seasons, including 1,525 in 2022.

In Chubb's absence, Jerome Ford shouldered a majority of the carries for the Browns in the loss, rushing for 106 yards on 16 carries.

The Browns (1-1) return to action on Sunday when they host the Tennessee Titans (1-1).