The Cleveland Browns have made the newly acquired Jerry Jeudy feel welcome with a contract extension.

The NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report the team has signed the 24-year-old wide receiver to a three-year, $58 million extension with a guaranteed $41 million.

The #Browns and WR @jerryjeudy have agreed to a three-year contract extension worth up to $58 million, including $41 million fully guaranteed at signing, per me and @TomPelissero.



The deal was negotiated by @equitysports CEO @chriscabott. pic.twitter.com/ozzyd4Qps8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 19, 2024

Jeudy was acquired by the Browns earlier this month in a trade from the Denver Broncos and was set to enter the final season of a four-year, $15.19 million deal.

Originally taken with the 15th overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft out of Alabama, Jeudy had spent the entirety of his four-year pro career with the Broncos.

In 16 games last season, Jeudy caught 54 passes for 758 yards and two touchdowns.

For his career, Jeudy has hauled in 211 receptions for 3,053 yards and 11 touchdowns in 57 games.