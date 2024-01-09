BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Browns kicker Dustin Hopkins is expected to sit out Saturday's wild-card playoff game at Houston with a hamstring injury he sustained while chasing a kick returner in Cleveland's win over the Texans on Dec. 24.

Coach Kevin Stefanksi said Tuesday that it was “unlikely” Hopkins will play this week. Hopkins, who was one of the NFL's most accurate kickers all season, missed the final two regular-season games with the injury.

Hopkins is 33 of 36 on field-goal tries and made all eight attempts beyond 50 yards. Acquired just before the season in a trade with the Chargers, he's also made four game-winning kicks.

Riley Patterson will handle kicking duties for the Browns (11-6), who signed him to their practice squad on Dec. 25. Three days later, he made a 33-yard field goal as Cleveland clinched a playoff spot with a win over the New York Jets.

Patterson is 6 of 7 on extra points with Cleveland. He played in 13 games for Detroit, making 15 of 17 field goals and 35 of 37 PATs before being released.

Hopkins injured his left, non-kicking leg while trying to run down Houston's Dameon Pierce on a 98-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. The Browns held off from placing him on injured reserve.

Several other Browns players were kept out of practice Tuesday, including wide receiver Amari Cooper, who set a franchise record with 265 yards against the Texans last month.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl