The Cleveland Browns announced Monday that Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will not play in 2025.

The Pro Bowl linebacker was placed on the reserve/PUP list and cannot participate in games or practices.

The move comes after the 25-year-old Hampton, VA native incurred a neck injury during a Week 8 game last fall with the Baltimore Ravens in which he collided with running back Derrick Henry.

"Jeremiah has the full support of our team, and we expect him to continue to be a part of the organization even though he will not return to the field this year," general manager Andrew Berry said in a statement, noting that Owusu-Koramoah had made progress in his recovery. "We will not make any predictions on Jeremiah's football future at this time, but we do note that he's in good spirits and will continue to take the advice of the world-class medical experts who will continue to guide his progress and recovery."

A product of Notre Dame, Owusu-Koramoah was originally taken with the 52nd overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft.

He had a breakout season in 2023 when he recorded 101 tackles, two interceptions and 3.5 sacks in 16 games.

For his career, Owusu-Koramoah has appeared in 49 games over four seasons, registering 308 tackles, 8.0 sacks and three picks.