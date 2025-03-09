After requesting a trade earlier in the off-season, star pass rusher Myles Garrett and the Cleveland Browns are in agreement on a record-setting contract.

According to multiple reports, the Browns and Garrett reached an agreement on a deal that pays him $40 million per season and includes $123.5 million in guaranteed money. The deal makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reports Garrett's agent, Nicole Lynn, and Browns general manager Andrew Berry worked together over the last 36 hours to get the deal done.

More to come.