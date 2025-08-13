Injury problems continue for the Cleveland Browns' quarterback room, as fifth-round draft pick Shedeur Sanders suffered an oblique injury and was pulled from their practice session, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Sanders suffered his injury while throwing in the early portion and was held out for the rest of the session, Schefter reports.

Sanders was the primary quarterback in the Browns' 30-10 victory over the Carolina Panthers in their preseason opener, where he completed 14 of 23 passes for 138 yards and two touchdown passes in the first half.

A fifth-round pick out of Colorado, and son of NFL Hall-of-Fame defensive back Deion Sanders, Shedeur has faced a lot of scrutiny in a crowded Browns QB room.

With veteran Kenny Pickett and third-round draft pick Dillon Gabriel both nursing injuries in camp, the competition for snaps in practice has largely been centered on Sanders and 40-year-old veteran Joe Flacco.

Head coach Kevin Stefanski was non-committal over the weekend when discussing what the pecking order would be moving forward after Sanders' encouraging debut against Carolina.

“We need to get through the next couple of days from an injury standpoint and see where everybody is,” Stefanski said Saturday. “I’m really focused on all of our quarterbacks’ development and every single one of these reps last night, how important they are. So that’s what I’m focused on more than anything."

Sanders has tried to stay grounded despite the extra attention brought by his lineage and situation playing in college.

Sanders followed his father, a head coach, from Jackson State to Colorado in NCAA action, and there was some debate heading into the draft over whether he could succeed in the NFL outside of his father's shadow.

“I just don’t think that deep into everything because there’s nothing you’re going to be able to control.,” Sanders said when asked if he is being given a fair chance in the Browns four-way quarterback competition. “The most you can do is when you get your opportunity, when your number is called, perform, at least do the bare minimum and win the game. That’s what I feel like we did today and definitely things I’m able to grow off of.”

Cleveland plays its second preseason game on Saturday against the Philadelphia Eagles.