CLEVELAND (AP) — The Browns' battered defense has a new bruise.

Star defensive end Myles Garrett missed practice Thursday to rest a foot injury, the latest ailment for Cleveland's defense, which had to place five players on injured reserve this week after losing the season opener.

End Za’Darius Smith was also added to the injury list with a back injury.

The injuries to Garrett and Smith are not believed to be serious, and their status for Sunday's game at Jacksonville (01-) won't be known until after Friday's practice.

The NFL's reigning AP Defensive Player of the Year, Garrett had a sack and forced a fumble in Cleveland's 33-17 loss to Dallas in Week 1. Garrett has played in 32 of 33 possible games the past two seasons.

Smith had a sack three tackles against the Cowboys. In his second year with the Browns, Smith hasn't missed a game in two seasons.

It's been a tough week for Cleveland's defense.

On Wednesday, the team placed four defenders — safety Juan Thornhill, tackle Maurice Hurst II and linebackers Tony Fields II and Mohamoud Diabate — on injured reserve. All of them must miss at least four games.

Thornhill had nine tackles in the opener, one of his best games since signing as a free agent with Cleveland before last season.

Rookie cornerback Myles Harden was added to the IR on Thursday.

