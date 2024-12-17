CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Browns are starting quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson on Sunday in Cincinnati with the switch coming after Jameis Winston threw three more interceptions, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

Winston, who took over Cleveland's starting job in October when Deshaun Watson suffered a season-ending injury, was benched after throwing his third pick — and eighth in three games — in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 21-7 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Thompson-Robinson finished the game and will now face the Bengals (6-8), said the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team has not commented.

The Browns (3-11) are off Tuesday.

On Monday, coach Kevin Stefanski said he and his staff were working through their plans at QB, but his lack of commitment toward Winston was a strong sign he would make the change to Thompson-Robinson.

White Winston did get Cleveland's offense going, he went 2-5 and threw 12 interceptions. He passed for 497 yards two weeks ago against Denver, but threw a pair of interceptions that were returned for touchdowns.

A fifth-round pick in 2023 from UCLA, Thompson-Robinson went 1-2 in three starts as a rookie last season. In two years, he's completed 75 of 146 passes (51.4%) for 540 yards and a touchdown. He has thrown seven interceptions.

He’s expected to start the final three games, giving the organization a better evaluation with the position unsettled for 2025.

The Browns have high hopes for the 25-year-old and will use the next three games to assess Thompson-Robinson's development and see whether he can be in the mix to be their starter in 2025.

