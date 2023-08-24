CLEVELAND (AP) — Joshua Dobbs quickly went from backing up to packing up.

The Cleveland Browns shook up their quarterback room Thursday, trading Dobbs, who was named their No. 2 QB earlier in the day, to the Arizona Cardinals, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The Browns are getting back a fifth-round selection in 2024 from Arizona for Dobbs and a seventh-round pick, said the person who spoke to The AP on condition of anonymity because the teams have not announced the swap.

Dobbs' departure means rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson, who has had an impressive summer, will back up starter Deshaun Watson.

Also, the Browns have decided to keep QB Kellen Mond, who had been waived on the final day of training camp.

The stunning move with Dobbs came only a couple of hours after coach Kevin Stefanski had said the 28-year-old would be Cleveland's No. 2 quarterback to start this season.

However, Thompson-Robinson's quick development changed the team's plans and the Browns moved the fifth-round pick from UCLA into the No. 2 spot over Dobbs, who was re-signed as a free agent by Cleveland in the offseason.

Last season, the well-liked Dobbs backed up starter Jacoby Brissett while Watson served his 11-game NFL suspension. When Watson returned, Dobbs was released and finished the season with Tennessee.

Dobbs could now be in the mix to temporarily move into Arizona's starter spot while Kyler Murray works his way back from a season-ending injury and surgery.

Dobbs will be reunited with Cardinals first-year offensive coordinator Drew Petzing, who was Cleveland’s quarterbacks coach last season.

Former Browns quarterback Colt McCoy started Arizona's first two preseason games. Rookie Clayton Tune — a fifth-round selection — and veterans David Blough and Jeff Driskel have also been competing for a roster spot.

Arizona made two trades on Thursday, earlier sending linebacker Isaiah Simmons to the New York Giants.

The No. 8 overall pick in the 2020 draft, Simmons has had three lackluster seasons. The Cardinals are getting back a seventh-round pick in 2024.

AP Sports Writer David Brandt contributed.

