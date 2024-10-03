Amari Cooper says he's completely in the dark when it comes to trade rumours involving him.

The Cleveland Browns wide receiver spoke on Thursday ahead of the team's visit to the Washington Commanders on Sunday.

With a potentially serious injury to Rashee Rice, Cooper's name has come up in recent days as a potential trade target for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“I’m not aware of it,” Cooper said of the talk. “Usually, if I don’t have a good game, I try to stay off of social media. That’s one thing that I’ve learned because I can be kind of sensitive about the way that I play. And just being on social media, it does nothing but heighten that. So, no, I haven’t seen any of that.”

Cooper, 30, is in his 10th NFL season out of Alabama and third with the Browns. Through four games this season, Cooper has recorded 16 receptions for 148 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Having previously spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders, the Miami native has recorded seven seasons of 1,000-plus yards receiving.

The NFL trade deadline is set for Nov. 5.