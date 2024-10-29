The Indianapolis Colts have made a change behind centre as sophomore quarterback Anthony Richardson will be benched in favour of veteran Joe Flacco, according to multiple sources.

Flacco will be under centre for the team's Week 9 game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday Night Football (LIVE on TSN).

The 4-4 Colts are coming off a 23-20 loss to the Houston Texans on Sunday, a game Richardson struggled mightily in. The 22-year-old, who was selected fourth overall by the Colts in 2023, completed just 10 of 35 pass attempts for 175 yards alongside a touchdown and an interception.

On the season, Richardson has thrown for 985 yards with four touchdowns and seven interceptions over six games, posting a 3-3 record in the process.

Flacco, 39, has in appeared four games this season for the Colts, throwing for 716 yards alongside seven touchdowns and one interception.