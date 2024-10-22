ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Jamin Davis was released by the Commanders on Tuesday, ending his stint with Washington that began with him being the team's first-round pick in 2021.

Davis, selected 19th in the draft three years ago with the aim of being a middle linebacker, was moved outside early in his career by the previous coaching staff led by Ron Rivera. The new regime led by general manager Adam Peters and coach Dan Quinn had attempted to revitalize Davis by shifting him to defensive end.

But Davis was a healthy scratch a couple of times and got on the field for just under 21% of the defensive snaps this season, making 13 tackles in five games. His release leaves cornerback Emmanuel Forbes, the 16th overall pick in ‘23, as the only first-rounder left from the four drafts of Rivera's time in charge.

Washington is preparing for the possibility of playing its next game Sunday against Chicago without rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels ( rib injury ) and left tackle Brandon Coleman (concussion protocol). Quinn said Monday he was not worried about needing to put players on injured reserve, and cutting ties with Davis opens up what could be a needed spot on the 53-man roster.

The NFL also announced depth cornerback Kevon Seymour has been suspended six games for violating the league’s policy on performance-enhancers. Seymour, in his seventh season after stints with Buffalo, Carolina, Philadelphia and Baltimore has been in uniform just twice this season and made one tackle.

In other roster moves, the Commanders signed safety Ben Nikkel and receiver Michael Strachan to the practice squad and released safety Sheldrick Redwine from the practice squad.

