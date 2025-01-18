Commanders use massive second quarter to lead Lions 31-21 at halftime

It was a wild first half in Detroit, one that saw the upstart Washington Commanders head to the locker room with a 31-21 lead over the Lions.

After an early Jahmyr Gibbs touchdown, the favoured Lions led the Commanders 7-3 going into the second quarter.

That's when things really turned crazy.

Brian Robinson Jr. gave the Commanders a 10-7 lead four minutes into the quarter with a short two yard run before the Lions struck right back with a spectacular one-handed touchdown catch from tight end Sam LaPorta.

The Commanders quickly restored their three point lead when wide receiver Terry McLaurin exploded for a 58 touchdown.

Washington extended their lead to 24-14 less than two minutes later when Quan Martin picked off Lions quarterback Jared Goff and ran 40 yards for the touchdown.

Goff was injured on the play and replaced by Teddy Bridgewater, who had not played a single snap all season.

On Bridgewater's first possession, receiver Jameson Williams was given the ball on a rushing play and proceeded to scamper 61 yards down the field for another electric touchdown, pulling the Lions within a field goal.

The Commanders wasted no time in restoring their 10-point advantage as rookie pivot Jayden Daniels stormed down the field before finding Zach Ertz for a five yard touchdown and the team's 28th point in the second quarter.

Goff returned behind centre for the Lions on their next possession and had a promising drive before throwing his second interception in the end zone near the end of the first half.