THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Cooper Kupp missed practice on Wednesday with an ankle injury, and rookie receiver Puka Nacua was limited by a shoulder injury when the Los Angeles Rams began their preparations to face Arizona.

Kupp sprained his ankle during the Rams' 17-16 victory over Seattle last Sunday after making just one reception. The Super Bowl 56 MVP already missed the first four games of this season with a serious hamstring injury.

“He's feeling good,” coach Sean McVay said. “We're going to hold him out today. See what (Thursday) looks like.”

Kupp returned impressively from his hamstring injury with two big games last month, including seven catches for 148 yards and a touchdown in a 26-9 win over Arizona. His impact has been much more muted since then, with only nine receptions for 109 yards and no scores over the Rams' past four games.

Nacua hurt his shoulder in the fourth quarter of the win over the Seahawks, but he was able to participate in some of Wednesday's work.

The standout rookie played a key role in the Rams' victory, catching five passes for 70 yards and a touchdown. Nacua has been banged up for most of his first NFL season, but has still racked up 69 catches for 897 yards and three touchdowns.

While the Rams' depth at receiver could be compromised, they expect to have running back Kyren Williams in uniform Sunday after he missed the previous four games with a sprained ankle. Williams rushed for a career-high 158 yards and a touchdown before getting hurt in his most recent game against Arizona last month.

“You want to be smart about it,” McVay said of Williams' return. “If he's feeling good, we want him to have a normal workload, and I know he's excited to be back.”

NOTES: Several veterans also missed Wednesday's practice because of injuries: C Coleman Shelton, S Quentin Lake and DL Larrell Murchison. RT Rob Havenstein got a rest day in the first practice after his return from a two-game injury absence to face Seattle. ... The Rams re-signed RB Darrell Henderson to the practice squad after waiving him. Henderson had 112 yards rushing and two TDs in the past four games during Williams' absence.

