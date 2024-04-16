FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys signed free agent running back Royce Freeman on Tuesday, a likely incremental move at a position of need going into next week's draft.

The Cowboys have lost their lead back each of the past two offseasons. Two-time rushing champion Ezekiel Elliott was released in a cost-cutting move a year ago. His replacement, Tony Pollard, signed with Tennessee after playing on the $10.1 million franchise tag last season.

Freeman adds experience to a group of four players with barely 600 career yards rushing combined. Dallas will be the fifth team for Freeman since Denver drafted him in the third round in 2018.

The 28-year-old Freeman has nine starts in 79 games, just one of those in the past five seasons. He has 1,792 yards and 10 touchdowns in his career, which included stints with Carolina, Houston and the Los Angeles Rams.

