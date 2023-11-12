ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw for 404 yards and four touchdowns while running for another score, and the Dallas Cowboys routed the New York Giants for the second time this season, extending their home winning streak to 12 with a 49-17 victory Sunday.

The Cowboys (6-3) won 40-0 in the opener in New Jersey, and the 72-point margin was their largest in a sweep of an NFC East opponent, topping their 66-point edge against Philadelphia in 1969.

The Giants (2-8) were outgained 368-27 in the first half with Tommy DeVito as the first undrafted rookie to start for them at quarterback in the common draft era, save for a strike-replacement game in 1987.

DeVito, who replaced Daniel Jones last week when the franchise QB sustained a season-ending knee injury, was 14 of 27 for 86 yards with two TDs and an interception.

The Cowboys — whose 640 total yards were 12 shy of the franchise record — had a 54-0 combined first-half margin in the two games, this time without any help from defense or special teams after those units scored a TD apiece early in the first rout.

Receiver CeeDee Lamb scored on 14-yard run before Prescott's touchdown tosses to Jake Ferguson (1 yard) and Brandin Cooks (10 yards). Prescott made it 28-0 with a 10-yard run 16 seconds before the break.

After DeVito's 19-yard scramble sparked a New York scoring drive in the third quarter, including his second career TD pass, Prescott connected with Michael Gallup on a 41-yard touchdown for a 35-7 lead.

Lamb had a spectacular one-handed grab among 11 catches for 151 yards as he became the first Dallas receiver with at least 10 catches for at least 150 yards in three consecutive games.

Cooks had his first 100-yard game since joining Dallas in an offseason trade, finishing 13 off his career high with 173.

Not only did the Cowboys secure their longest home winning streak since an 18-victory run at old Texas Stadium from 1989-91, but Prescott beat the Giants for a 12th consecutive time since losing to them twice as a rookie in 2016. Dallas has won the past six and 13 of the past 14 in the series.

Prescott finished 26 of 35 and set a franchise record with his third game of at least 400 yards passing and four TDs — all in the first three quarters — while throwing an interception that set up New York at the Dallas 12-yard line when the Cowboys' lead was just 7-0.

But Saquon Barkley and coach Brian Daboll had a testy exchange — one of several among Giants players and coaches on a frustrating day — after a failed fourth-down try from the 4 when the star running back was stuffed for no gain.

The Cowboys promptly went 96 yards the other direction, capped by the run from Lamb, who also had a punctuating 12-yard scoring catch late in third quarter.

INJURIES

Giants OLB Kayvon Thibodeaux (concussion) and CB Cor'Dale Flott (shoulder) didn't return after leaving with their injuries. ... Cowboys KR/WR KaVontae Turpin was inactive after injuring his ribs in last week's 28-23 loss at Philadelphia.

UP NEXT

Giants: At Washington next Sunday in the last of three consecutive road games.

Cowboys: At Carolina next Sunday.

