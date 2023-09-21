The Dallas Cowboys' practice on Thursday was a costly one.

All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs tore his ACL in practice and will be out for the remainder of the season, according to multiple reports.

An MRI already confirmed Trevon Diggs' injury, per source. He's done for the season. https://t.co/PQ7mS4a9hV — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 21, 2023

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports an MRI later on Thursday confirmed the tear.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott briefly addressed the injury earlier in the day.

"[A] couple of you saw him leaving the field," Prescott said. "So prayers; hoping for the best. Simple as that."

Diggs, 25, is in his fourth season out of Maryland. Through two games this season, Diggs has four tackles, a forced fumble and interception.

The younger brother of Buffalo Bills star Stefon Diggs, Diggs was a first-team All-Pro in 2021 when he led the NFL with 11 picks. For his career, Diggs has recorded 18 interceptions in 47 games.

The Cowboys (2-0) visit the Arizona Cardinals (0-2) on Sunday.