OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — Dallas Cowboys defensive tackle Mazi Smith left practice early on Monday because of an apparent lower-body injury.

Smith, a 2023 first-round draft pick who has struggled to live up to expectations in his first two seasons in the NFL, appeared to be favoring his right leg as he walked down the sideline midway through the workout. He was examined in the trainer’s tent for several minutes before leaving the field under his own power.

Smith is playing for his third different defensive coordinator in as many seasons as the former Michigan standout attempts to fully establish himself as a professional. He has played in 34 games with 20 starts, but the 6-foot-3, 315 pounder hasn’t been able to become the stout run stopper in the middle Dallas thought it was getting with the 26th overall selection.

Smith came into training camp as a starter, but he has recently been ceding reps working with the first unit to rookie seventh-round draft pick Jay Toia.

