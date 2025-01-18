FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys interviewed former New York Jets coach Robert Saleh on Saturday, another step in the search to replace Mike McCarthy.

The in-person interview with Saleh came a day after Dallas held a virtual interview with Philadelphia offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who was franchise quarterback Dak Prescott's play-caller from 2019-22.

Saleh was fired by the Jets five games into his fourth season. He was 20-36. Saleh also has interviewed for the defensive coordinator opening in San Francisco, the job he had when the Jets hired him in 2021.

The Cowboys are set for another interview with a coach with a defensive background in Seattle assistant head coach Leslie Frazier. The former Minnesota coach was defensive coordinator in Tampa Bay and Buffalo after the Vikings fired him following the 2013 season.

McCarthy and the Cowboys parted ways Monday after five seasons. The former Green Bay coach interviewed for the Chicago Bears' opening this week.

Dallas owner and general manager Jerry Jones has had informal discussions with Colorado coach Deion Sanders. The Pro Football Hall of Fame cornerback spent five seasons with the Cowboys and helped them win their most recent Super Bowl to cap the 1995 season. Dallas hasn't advanced beyond the divisional round of the playoffs since then.

Jason Witten, an 11-time Pro Bowl tight end who holds several Cowboys club records, also has been mentioned as a candidate. Witten has coached a private high school in the Dallas area since retiring as a player in 2020.

Detroit defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is another potential candidate. The former Texas A&M defensive back spent two seasons with the Cowboys late in his 15-year career.

Glenn and Moore have divisional playoff games this weekend. The Lions are hosting Washington on Saturday night. The Eagles are home against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday.

___

