The Dallas Cowboys would like to make Micah Parsons a very rich man.

All City DLLS Sports' Clarence Hill reports the team has offered its standout linebacker the largest non-quarterback contract in NFL history.

Parsons, 26 next month, is set to enter a $24 million club-option year coming off of his four-year rookie contract.

He appeared in 13 games this past season, recording 43 tackles and 12.0 sacks.

The Cowboys' offer would eclipse the six-year, $204.795 million deal signed by Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett last month.

Should Parsons and the Cowboy fail to come to terms on a new deal, he will become a free agent after the 2025 season.

A native of Harrisburg, PA, Parsons was taken with the 12th overall selection of the 2021 NFL Draft out of Penn State and was named the Defensive Rookie of the Year after a standout debut campaign.

A two-time first-team All-Pro, Parsons has 256 tackles, nine forced fumbles and 52.5 sacks in 63 career games.