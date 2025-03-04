Osa Odighizuwa is sticking around the Lone Star State for a while.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo report the Dallas Cowboys have signed the defensive lineman to a four-year, $80 million deal.

The team had been expected to franchise tag Odighizuwa had they been unable to reach a longer-term agreement.

The deal for Odighizuwa comes with $58 million in guarantees.

A native of Dayton, OH, Odighizuwa has spent the entirety of his four-year NFL career with the Cowboys after originally being taken with the 75th overall pick of the 2021 NFL Draft out of UCLA.

In 17 games last season, Odighizuwa recorded 47 tackles, a forced fumble and 4.0 sacks.

For his career, Odighizuwa has recorded 172 tackles, two forced fumbles and 13.5 sacks.

A defensive tackle will earn $25.123 million under the franchise tag in 2025.