Dalvin Cook's time with the New York Jets is over.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the team and the veteran running back have mutually agreed to part ways in order to allow Cook to catch on with a playoff team.

Cook, 28, joined the Jets in August following his release from the Minnesota Vikings, but has found opportunities hard to come by with the team behind Breece Hall. In 15 games, Cook rushed for 217 yards on 64 carries.

The Florida State product was a Pro Bowler in the last four of his six seasons with the Vikings, eclipsing the 1,000-yards rushing mark on all four occasions.

For his career, Cook has rushed for 6,207 yards on 1,349 carries with 47 touchdowns.