INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Daniel Jones ran for two touchdowns and threw for another, and the Indianapolis Colts snapped the NFL's longest active opening-day winless drought at 11 with a 33-8 rout of the Miami Dolphins on Sunday.

The Colts are 1-0 for the first time since 2013 and did it in Jones' first game with the team. He went 22 of 29 for 272 yards, including a career-high 197 yards in the first half, as Indy scored on all seven possessions.

New defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo also had a splashy debut as the Colts came within 6 1/2 minutes of delivering their first shutout since December 2021.

Nothing went right for the Dolphins as their Week 1 winning streak ended at four.

While they had 43 total yards in the first half, Indy ran 43 plays. Miami finished with just 211 total yards and needed De'Von Achane's strong effort on a screen pass on fourth-and-goal from the Colts 11-yard line with 6:21 left to avoid getting shut out for the first time in four years. A 2-point conversion pass made it 30-8.

That was it for the Dolphins.

Tagovailoa went 14 of 23 for 114 yards with two interceptions and lost a fumble on one of his three sacks. The Dolphins ran for 78 yards while Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle combined for eight receptions and 70 yards.

Colts rookie Tyler Warren caught seven passes for 76 yards and converted his only run into a first down. Michael Pittman Jr. had eight catches for 60 yards and a score, and Jonathan Taylor ran 18 times for 71 yards.

Irsay tribute

The Colts honored their late owner Jim Irsay, who died in May, by inducting him into the team's Ring of Honor.

Twelve of the previous 18 inductees attended the ceremony, including Hall of Famers Peyton Manning, Marvin Harrison and Edgerrin James. Manning spoke before Irsay's three daughters, who are now in charge of the team — Carlie Irsay-Gordon, Casey Foyt and Kalen Jackson — were introduced. He noted Irsay always said “yes” when it came to what the franchise needed to win.

Jim Irsay took over as owner following the death of his father, Robert, in 1997. Under Jim Irsay's leadership, Indy won two AFC titles and the Super Bowl following the 2006 season.

“We miss you Dad, we honor you, we wish you were here," Irsay-Gordon said before the Beatles song “Here Comes the Sun” played.

Following the game, the words “Won For Jim” appeared on the scoreboard and all three daughters received game balls.

Injuries

Dolphins: Right guard James Daniels left with a pectoral muscle injury on Miami's third offensive play and cornerback Storm Duck went to the locker room on a cart late in the first half with a left ankle injury. Both were ruled out.

Colts: Indy cornerback Jaylon Jones suffered a non-contact injury to his left hamstring in the first half and did not return.

Up next

Dolphins: Play their home opener next Sunday against New England.

Colts: Host Denver next Sunday.

